Iraqi pilgrim dies in Iran

One Iraqi pilgrim was killed and 20 more were injured in an accident in Damghan, Semnan Province, Iran, on Thursday morning, said the commander of the Traffic Police of Semnan Province.

'A bus of Iraqi pilgrims was traveling from Mashad to Qom when it hit a truck from behind at 12:30 a.m.,' said Colonel Taqi Kabiri, according to IRNA.



One of the passengers died on the spot, 20 others were injured, five of whom were hospitalized and the rest received outpatient treatment.



Colonel Kabiri said that the cause of the accident was the driver's drowsiness and fatigue.