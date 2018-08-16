RSS
1241 GMT August 16, 2018

News ID: 219947
Published: 0826 GMT August 16, 2018

US, Canadian nurses to train Iranians

US, Canadian nurses to train Iranians

According to the negotiations with the International Council of Nurses (ICN) at Geneva meeting, it was decided that American and Canadian nurses come to Iran to train Iranian ones, said the head of Iran's Nursing Organization on Thursday.

'In as much as the grounds are not ready to send Iranian nurses to receive specialized training courses out of Iran, it was decided at the Geneva meeting that Canadian and American nurses train their Iranian counterparts in Iran,' said Asghar Dalvand, IRNA reported.

Dalvand said that a selected group of Iranian nurses will attend the meeting and will transfer their findings to their colleagues.

'We are trying to reinforce clinical skills and capability of the nurses, which has only one way, and that is having interactions with nurses of the other countries.'

   
