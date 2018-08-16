RSS
August 16, 2018

Published: 0850 GMT August 16, 2018

Quake jolts NE Iran

A quake with the magnitude of 4.7 on the Richter scale shook Shahroud, Semnan Province, Iran, on Thursday.

The quake hit Shahroud at 11:11 local time Sunday (6:41 GMT), IRNA reported.

According to the Seismology Center of Tehran University, the epicenter of the quake was located at 36.84 degrees latitude and 55.22 degrees longitude at the depth of 10 kilometers underground.

No report on possible casualties or material losses has been released.

Iran sits on major seismological fault lines, making it one of the world's most quake-prone countries.

   
