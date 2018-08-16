South Africa's Exxaro half-year profit up 8 percent on coal performance

South Africa’s Exxaro Resources Ltd (EXXJ.J) said on Thursday half-year profit rose 8 percent boosted by a strong performance in its core coal business.

Diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS) rose to 953 cents for the six-month period ended 30 June 2018, from 882 cents in the same period last year, Reuters.com reported.

HEPS is the main profit gauge in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items.

Exxaro said net operating profit at its coal segment rose 12 percent to 3.387 billion rand ($234.85 million).