Gunmen raid intelligence service center in Afghan capital

Unknown gunmen have launched an attack on an intelligence service center in Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul, amid deteriorating security conditions across the war-torn country.

Afghan police officials said the militants stormed a compound that belonged to Afghanistan’s intelligence service in Qala-e-Wazir district of Kabul at about 10:15 a.m. local time on Thursday, according to presstv.ir.

Residents and witnesses in the area reported heavy clashes between the gunmen and Afghan security forces, and at least one explosion was heard.

Footage from the attack site showed armored vehicles and soldiers arriving at the scene.

Kabul police chief’s spokesman Hashmat Stanekzai said staff and officials at the center had taken shelter in a protected area of the compound as gunfire came from a half-finished building near the site.

Stanekzai added that the security forces had cordoned off the area and were trying to evacuate residents in nearby buildings.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or the number of people holed up in the facility.

There was no claim of responsibility as of Thursday afternoon, either.

Both the Taliban and Daesh groups are present in Afghanistan.

The attack on the intelligence service center comes one day after a bombing killed 34 in a Shia area in the city. The Takfiri Daesh terrorist group claimed responsibility for that attack.

The Taliban have also intensified their attacks across the country.