Saudi detains ‘Daesh-inspired’ citizen on terror charges

The kingdom’s Interior Ministry said early on Thursday that Saudi forces arrested the “extremist” after wounding him in the exchange of gunfire in the central city of al-Bukayriyah, Presstv Reported.

The ministry claimed that the suspect, identified as Fawaz Abdulrahman Eid al-Harbi, had adopted the “ideology” of Daesh, which is widely believed to have originated from Wahhabim – an extremist doctrine preached by Saudi clerics and known as the main source of global terrorism.

The ministry added that a machine gun, two pistols and several bullets were confiscated from the suspect. No passerby or security personnel were injured in the predawn arrest on Wednesday, it said.

The Riyadh regime has stands accused of providing ideological and financial support to the Daesh terror group, operating in the Middle East and beyond.

Citing an Iraqi Interior Ministry official as saying, the London-based New Arab news website said last December that Saudi nationals comprised the biggest number of the foreign terrorists arrested during Iraqi army operations against the terror group in the northern and western parts of the country.