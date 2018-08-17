RSS
News ID: 219979
Published: 0605 GMT August 17, 2018

Renowned Iranian actor passes away at 94

IRNA

Renowned Iranian stage and screen actor, Ezzatollah Entezami, passed away on Friday morning at the age of 94.

In an interview with the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on Friday, the actor's son Majid Entezami confirmed the death of his father.

Entezami was born in Tehran on June 21, 1924. He graduated from a theatre and cinema school in Hanover, Germany in 1958.

Entezami started his career on stage in 1941. He had been acting in movies since 1969. His debut performance in Darius Mehrjui’s film, The Cow, received the Silver Hugo in Chicago International Film Festival in 1971.

 He shined in the role of a naive villager who cannot endure the death of his beloved cow and starts to believe that he is the cow himself.

He was known as one of the most prominent actors in Iranian cinema and had been labeled as the greatest actor in the history of cinema in Iran.

 

   
KeyWords
Ezzatollah Entezami
The Cow
passed away
Iran Daily
Mehrjui
 
