What are the economic consequences of Trump’s trade wars?

As trade tensions rise between the US and China, the IMF and central banks have stepped up warnings that the confrontation could hurt the global recovery.

So far the IMF is sticking to its central forecast that the world economy will grow 3.9 percent both this year and next — projections that have not changed since April. But it has warned that an escalation in the tensions could depress growth in the medium term, ft.com reported.

Meanwhile the European Central Bank has warned that a tit-for-tat battle over sanctions between the US and China could undermine growth in the euro area and leave US tariffs at their highest level for half a century.

So are tariffs now starting to affect economic activity? What could be the longer term costs of a new wave of protectionism? Here the Financial Times looks at the economic consequences of US President Donald Trump’s trade war — and other confrontations.

What has happened to tariffs this year?

The scope of measures implemented so far, while potentially devastating for farmers or factory workers affected, is limited.

Washington and Beijing imposed punitive tariffs on $34 billion of imports from each other last month — for China, equivalent to 7 percent of its exports to the US — and are set to impose duties on an additional $16bn on August 23. They have threatened to escalate the dispute further, with Trump suggesting that the US might introduce duties on its annual total of $500 billion in imports from China.

In addition, the US is levying tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, triggering retaliatory duties from Canada, Mexico and the EU. Tensions with Europe have lessened after a meeting between Trump and Jean-Claude Juncker, European Commission president, at the White House this month, but Trump could yet follow through on a threat to impose tariffs on European cars.

Are tariffs starting to bite?

So far, the new barriers to trade have had very little impact on economic activity — the announced measures affect a fraction of the world economy.

Gabriel Sterne, head of macro research at the consultancy Oxford Economics, calculates that, even if recent threats come to pass, high duties would still apply to just 4 per cent of world imports.

Nevertheless, Mark Carney, Bank of England governor, spoke this month of “tentative evidence of tariffs having an impact on trade flows.”

He added: “You see it in capital goods orders, you see it in some slowing on trade, you pick it up from conversations.”

The big question is whether the threat of more sweeping steps may sap broader business confidence and hit asset prices, leading to tighter financial conditions.

What does the data show?

The clearest evidence has come from manufacturing surveys, showing widespread weakness in export orders in many regions, even though overall activity is still buoyant.

In July, the US ISM manufacturing index slipped to a near 12-month low; a eurozone measure of new export orders fell to a two-year low; and other surveys suggested a slower pace of expansion in China and elsewhere in Asia.

More ominous, because it showed up in ‘hard’ data, rather than surveys of sentiment, was June’s sharp fall in German manufacturing output. In large part it was because of a drop in orders from outside the eurozone.

There are also some signs of importers front-loading orders of goods likely to be affected by tariffs. Trade flows could fall sharply once this effect wears off.

What do economists say?

Many see only a slight slackening in the global economy, even if there are job losses and higher prices for consumers.

This is partly because the US has been turbo-charged by Trump’s fiscal stimulus. China has other policy tools to support growth, and the recent depreciation in the renminbi will soften the effects of tariffs on its exporters.

Sterne at Oxford Economics estimates that an escalation of the trade conflict could lead to a cumulative loss of 0.7 percent in global gross domestic product by 2020.

But Barry Eichengreen, a professor at Berkeley, warned last month that “the standard economic models are notoriously bad at capturing the macroeconomic effects of uncertainty, which trade wars create with a vengeance.”

His response to anyone surprised at the puny impact of Trump’s trade war was: ‘Just wait’.

What is the crucial factor?

“A trade war where you have rounds of retaliation and rounds of responses would create an entirely different climate,” said ECB president Mario Draghi last month.

“We would have to assess both the direct effects, which may be significant as the numbers significantly go up, and the indirect effects of confidence — especially on business investment.”

Sterne adds: “It becomes highly toxic when it gets multilateral.” He warns: “It is the interaction with financial vulnerabilities and competitive devaluations that can be really damaging.”

Which countries will suffer most?

Emerging markets, which are separately contending with the fallout from the plunge of the Turkish lira, are already in the line of fire.

Jon Harrison, an economist at the consultancy TS Lombard, said trade worries, added to the effects of the strong dollar and rising US interest rates, were fueling a sell-off in emerging market debt.

After Trump announced he was doubling tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminum, the lira accelerated its fall.

Harrison said “the next phase of a trade war would disrupt supply chains more”, as many south-east Asian economies rely on Chinese exports to the US.

“The odds are, the trade war the Trump administration is pursuing is likely going to — in economic terms — harm everybody else much more than the US,” said Adam Posen, president of the Peterson Institute for International Economics. “The odds are they [the US] have a couple of years before the results are really felt.”

But eventually, he argued, a confrontation could cause up to one million job losses in the US, while driving up consumer prices and undermining productivity.