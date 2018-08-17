Khorbas Cave, a tourist attraction on Qeshm Island

Overlooking the Persian Gulf, the Khorbas Cave on the southern Iranian Island of Qeshm is partly natural, partly man-made.

Although they are not genuine nature caves and actually artificially adapted as houses, Khorbas Cave is popular among tourists as ancient ruins, Tasnim News Agency reported.

The cave was originally a natural one on the hillside, but was used as both human dwellings and a fort by the natives of Qeshm, making the most use of the location as a defense against external enemies some 500 years ago, Although the cave contributed to the early identification of approaching enemies such as Portuguese fleets, eventually it was abandoned.

In the modern era, a mosque was constructed and the hill is thronged with visitors to both the cave and the mosque. However in the cave, cool wind and panoramic view are just as it used to be.