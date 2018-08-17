First indigenized ‘laparoscopy’ device unveiled in Shiraz

The first domestically-manufactured ‘laparoscopy’ equipment was unveiled in Shahid Rajaee Hospital of Shiraz in a ceremony attended by Deputy Minister of Health and Medical Education for Medical Equipment Affairs Reza Masaeli.

‘Laparoscopy’ device is diagnostic procedure that can be used to treat laparoscopic appendicitis or remove gallbladder, Mehr News Agency wrote.

On the sidelines of the unveiling ceremony of the first localized laparoscopic equipment in Shiraz, the deputy health minister visited the Third Exhibition of Capabilities and Achievements of Medical Equipment and Modern Technologies in Shahid Rajaee Hospital of Shiraz.

Head of Shahid Rajaee Hospital of Shiraz Amir-Reza Mesbahi pointed to the unsparing support of the chancellor and officials of Shiraz University of Medical Sciences in launching this project and said, “Only a few countries have the technology of manufacturing the device, which plays a key role in the accuracy of surgical operations.”

Production of this medical equipment in Iran would significantly prevent capital flight from the country each year, he underlined.

The project to manufacture laparoscopic equipment was launched five years ago and was initiated by a group of university lecturers and experienced surgeons of Shiraz university of Medical Sciences in cooperation with one of the knowledge-based companies.