Afghan president visits key city a week after Taliban raid

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani visited the embattled southeastern city of Ghazni on Friday, a week after the Taliban in a surprise attack managed to infiltrate deep into the key provincial capital and capture several areas of it.

Two rockets hit inside the city as the president held a meeting with elders at a nearby mosque, witnesses said. A third rocket landed in a nearby river, they said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media, AP reported.

There were no injuries and Ghani was never in any danger. No one claimed responsibility for firing the rockets.

The Taliban hung on in Ghazni for nearly five days before Afghan forces flushed them out in what were some of the fiercest battles with the terrorists in recent months that killed scores of Afghan troops and civilians.

In Kabul, the UN office for humanitarian assistance said fighting was continuing on Ghazni's outskirts. According to a report by OCHA, released late Thursday, water and electricity have yet to be restored in many areas of the city of 270,000 people.

The five-day battles with the Taliban in Ghazni, killed at least 100 members of Afghan security forces and 35 civilians before calm was restored on Tuesday. The OCHA report quotes "unverifiable numbers" that put the civilian death toll at more than 200.

Even though they were pushed back from the city, the Taliban still hold sway in much of Ghazni Province.

Elsewhere in Afghanistan on Friday, the Taliban ambushed and killed five local policemen in northern Baghlan Province, according to Ekramuddin Sarih, the provincial chief police.

He said the policemen were patrolling on foot near their security post in the provincial capital of Puli Khumri.