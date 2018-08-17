Iranian helmer Ziaeddin Dorri dies at 65

Iranian director, producer and author Ziaeddin Dorri passed away at the age of 65 on Friday morning just hours after the death of legendary actor Ezzatollah Entezami.

Born in July 1953 in Tehran, Dorri had won great acclaim for directing popular TV series 'The English Briefcase' (1999) and 'The Pahlavi Hat' (2006-2011), ISNA wrote.

In 1982, he began his cinematic activities as a co-director of 'Whirlpool' by Hossein Davani.

During his prolific artistic life, he directed several feature films including 'Thunderbolt' (1984), 'Cinema is Cinema' (1997), 'The Legion' (1998), 'Forbidden Love' (2005) and 'Deborah and I' (2005).

Dorri died at a hospital in Tehran due to infection after undergoing a liver transplant operation, his son Navid announced.