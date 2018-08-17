'Run Rostam Run' to race in two festivals

Animated Iranian film 'Run Rostam Run' is to compete in 2018 Persian International Film Festival in Australia and Visioni Corte International Short Film Festival in Italy.

The animated piece has made it to the finals of the seventh edition the Italian event, competing with 1,032 works from 55 countries. Visioni Corte International Short Film Festival will be held from September 10 to 15 in the ancient Baronial Castle of Minturno in Italy.

The flick is scheduled to take part in the Persian International Film Festival which will open on August 30 and run until September 2.

Founded in 2011, Persian International Film Festival showcases films by Persian-speaking filmmakers of Iran, Afghanistan and Tajikistan. It celebrates this rich cinematic culture in and with Australian communities, Mehr News Agency wrote.

Directed by Hossein Molayemi, the 11-minute animation narrates the story of an ancient Persian national hero, albeit with comedy added to the original story.

Now, the hero must travel in time and come to modern Tehran to find a fix for what he has done to his own son. On his adventure, he faces a dilemma as he does not know whether to choose the legal or illegal way to obtain what he has started his trip for.

The animated short film has participated in a number of festivals, including 10th Tehran International Animation Festival, Annecy International Animation Festival, Rhode Island International Film Festival, La Guarimba Film Festival, Warsaw Film Festival, Gdansk International Animation Festival in Poland, Ninth Golden Kuker International Animation Festival Sofia, and Third Drunken Film Festival Bradgord.