Iran outclasses North Korea in Asian Games football

Amir Roustaei (R) scores Iran’s first goal during a 3-0 victory over DPR Korea in Group F of the football competitions in 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, on August 17, 2018. varzesh3.com

Iran took a huge step toward qualifying for the Round of 16 at the 2018 Asian Games football competitions with a 3-0 win over the 2014 silver medalist DPR Korea in Group F.

Iran, which shared the spoils in a goalless draw with Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, started brightly against the North Koreans but Mohammad Khodabandehlou and Amir Roustaei had their opportunities saved by goalkeeper Kang Ju-Hyok inside the first 18 minutes, the-afc.com reported.

DPR Korea was also chasing its first win after settling for a 1-1 stalemate with Myanmar on Wednesday and went close to scoring in the 19th minute but Ri Un-Chol’s strike was saved by Iran goalkeeper Mehdi Amini.

However, Roustaei put Iran in front following his strike in the 27th minute and the goal pushed DPR Korea forward in search of an equalizer but Song-il Ju’s men couldn’t find the target as they trailed by a goal at halftime.

Iran, four-time Asian Games champion, kept the momentum going in the second half as it looked to extend its advantage over the East Asians.

DPR Korea suffered a blow when it went down to 10 men after Song Kum-Song was shown his marching orders in the 52nd minute.

Iranians used the one-man advantage and doubled their lead through Mehdi Qa’edi’s strike in the 68th minute and despite DPR Korea’s best efforts, the Central Asians made it 3-0 after Aref Aghasi converted a penalty in added time.

With top spot still up for grabs, Iran will face Myanmar in its final group match on Monday while DPR Korea will entertain Saudi Arabia.