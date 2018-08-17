‘Happy’ Jose reveals Pogba ‘truth’

Jose Mourinho denied ever having a bustup with Paul Pogba, insisting he has never been so happy with the player as he is now.

The Manchester United manager revealed he "does not care" that Pogba said he "will be fined" if he said what he really wanted, despite captaining the side and scoring in its opening weekend win over Leicester, Sky Sports reported.

Newspaper reports claimed Mourinho had warned the France World Cup winner not to speak out to the media and he should ask for a transfer if he wanted to quit the club.

But Mourinho confirmed Pogba will continue as captain against Brighton on Sunday in the absence of Antonio Valencia.

"The truth is we are together for two years and a couple of weeks, I've never been so happy with him as I am now," said Mourinho.

"I have to say in his defense, write what you want about him, about me, please don't say lies.

"Please don't put him in a situation where people can think he's not a polite, educated guy, which he is.

"He never had a fight with me, we never had a hard change of words, everything is respected. I have no problems at all."