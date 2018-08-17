RSS
0355 GMT August 17, 2018

News ID: 220015
Published: 0254 GMT August 17, 2018

Terrorist attack in western Iran injures four border guards
TASNIM NEWS AGENCY

A terrorist group launched an attack on Iranian border police troops on patrol near the western city of Baneh, injuring four, governor of the county said.

According to Governor of Baneh Mohammad Fallahi, the “anti-revolution terrorist groups” attacked a border police patrol vehicle on Thursday night, injuring four security forces, Tasnim News Agency reported.

The shootout with border guards broke out in ‘Barde Bouk’ road near Abolhassan village in the vicinity of Baneh.

Perpetrators of the attack are on the loose and a manhunt is underway to catch them, Fallahi added.

The four victims are not in critical situation and are recovering from injuries, the governor explained.

Located in Iran’s western province of Kurdestan, Baneh is only 20km away from Iran-Iraq common border.

Last month, terrorists attacked a border post in the same province, killing 10 IRGC forces.

The IRGC said later that “a deadly and crushing revenge” awaits the terrorist and anti-revolutionary groups and their supporters for committing that crime.

 

 

 

   
