0355 GMT August 17, 2018

Published: 0256 GMT August 17, 2018

Culture minister: US psychological war on Iran ineffective

Iranian culture minister said on Friday that the Iranian people are ready to counter “the enemies’ psychological war” and this war is not effective on the nation’s commitment to resist US sanctions.

Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Abbas Salehi referred to the US Treasury role in the psychological war against Iran, saying that the US government is attempting to enter talks with Iran, IRNA reported.

The minister called for unity and solidarity in the country against the enemies’ pressures.

US President Donald Trump has mounted pressure on Iran following Washington’s withdrawal from the nuclear deal and reimposing nuclear-related sanctions on the country.

This is while most world powers including Russia, China, and the European Union have repeatedly stressed that keeping the deal is in the interest of world peace and security.

 

 

   
