Official: Iran exported 9m tons of iron, steel last year

Iran exported nine million tons of steel and iron in the year to March 2018, said the head of Tehran Iron and Steel Union.

Mohammad Azad told IRIB that Iran's iron and steel is valued at between $500 and $540 per kilogram in international markets.

He said Iran exports between 40 and 45 percent of its total iron and steel output to neighboring countries.

The official pointed out that there is a major demand for Iran's steel and iron due to their high quality and they could become the second top exports after oil in generating revenues.

Last month, Chairman of Iranian Steel Producers' Association (ISPA) Mahmoud Eslamian said Iran planned to produce 24 million tons of raw steel in the year to March 2019.

Eslamian said Iran produced 21.8 million tons of crude steel in the year to March 2017.

The official noted that Iran's annual steel production capacity is currently 32 million tons and the figure is expected to stand at 55 million tons by 2025.

Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Mohammad Shariatmadari said Iran's annual steel exports are expected to reach 15 million tons by 2025.

World Steel Association (WSA) says Iran's crude steel production was 10.142 million tons during the first five months of 2018, which shows a 24.3-percent rise from 8.162 million tons in the same period last year.

This is while global steel production during the five months rose just 4.3 percent.