Chinese firms to build Qom-Arak railway line

Chinese companies are ready to construct a high-speed railway line between Arak, the capital of Markazi Province, and the city of Qom, said the governor general of Markazi Province.

Ali Aqazadeh further said that Iran decided to delegate the project to the Chinese following the withdrawal of an Italian firm due to US sanctions on Iran, ISNA reported.

Aqazadeh said the Italian company refused to take up the project.

In July 2017, Iran's state rail company and its Italian counterpart signed a final agreement worth €1.2 billion ($1.37 billion) to build the high-speed railway line between Qom and Arak.

The Qom-Arak railway project is part of the comprehensive program of launching high-speed lines by the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways. The project will be a double track passenger railway line and will have an operational speed of 300 km/h. It will be connected to Isfahan-Tehran railway line through a junction.

Iran has announced plans to invest $25 billion over the next 10 years in modernizing and expanding its railroad network. Based on the plan, Iran seeks to stretch the nationwide railroad line to 25,000 kilometers by 2025 from the current length of below 15,000 kilometers.