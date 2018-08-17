Iran Khodro intends to expand activities in Azerbaijan

Iran's leading automobile manufacturer Iran Khodro intends to launch second production line in Azerbaijan, said a deputy minister of industry, mine and trade.

Mohsen Salehi added this will allow the company to expand its production in Azerbaijan, reported Trend News Agency.

"At present, Iran Khodro intends to increase its production capacity to raise the daily vehicle output from four to eight. In the future, the company plans to produce 2,500 cars per year by launching the second line of production," he said.

Meanwhile, Head of Iran Khodro Operations in Asia, Europe, America and Commonwealth of Independent States Sabina Nobari said Azerbaijan and Iran will soon export cars to Russia, Ukraine and the CIS nations in a joint venture, called Khazar Car Factory.

Currently, all the cars produced at Khazar factory are sold in Azerbaijan.

"Iran Khodro and the Azerbaijani automotive company AzEuroCar LLC have manufactured over 300 units of family sedan model Dena in Azerbaijan since March," Nobari noted.

Iran Khodro and Azerbaijani automotive company Azeurocar signed an agreement on joint venture in the Neftchala Industrial Zone in 2016.

In early April, the Azerbaijan-Iran automobile factory began production of the first cars. The factory produces cars under the brand name of Khazar, and a number of models of Peugeot and Renault are also to be assembled there. The annual capacity of the factory is about 10,000 cars.

The cost of cars is between 14,000-16,000 manats ($8,252-$9,431). By the end of 2018, the plant plans to begin producing new models, which will cost a little more — 18,000-20,000 manats ($10,610-$11,789).

All cars produced at the factory comply with Euro 5 standards.

The total cost of the project is estimated at 24 million manats. The Azerbaijani side has invested 75 percent in the factory while the Iranian side has invested 25 percent.