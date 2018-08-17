RSS
Published: 0301 GMT August 17, 2018

Ukraine seeks Iran's help to develop road infrastructure

Ukraine seeks Iran's help to develop road infrastructure

Ukraine's minister of infrastructure called on Iranian firms to play a more active role in road construction in his country and export technical and engineering services to Ukraine.

Volodymyr Omelyan made the remarks on Friday in a meeting with Iran's Ambassador to Ukraine Mohammad Beheshti Monfared, IRNA reported.

He referred to his upcoming visit to Tehran to attend Iran-Ukraine joint transportation work group, noting that documents will be signed by the two sides on transportation cooperation.

Monfared presented a report on the latest progress in transportation cooperation between the two countries and the signing of documents in aviation, maritime and ports fields.

The two sides also discussed the holding of the 7th joint economic commission of Iran and Ukraine and the importance of giving momentum to cooperation in different fields.

   
