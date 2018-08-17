China military likely training for strikes on US: Pentagon

The Pentagon claims China has expanded its bomber operations, and is “likely training for strikes” against the United States.

A Pentagon report released on Thursday said Chinese bombers are developing capabilities to hit targets as far from China as possible.

“Over the last three years, the PLA (People's Liberation Army) has rapidly expanded its overwater bomber operating areas, gaining experience in critical maritime regions and likely training for strikes against US and allied targets,” the report said.

The Pentagon report added that China’s space program was progressing as well, Presstv reported.

“The PLA continues to strengthen its military space capabilities despite its public stance against the militarization of space,” it said.

The report, which comes amid heightened US-China tensions over trade, claimed that China is seeking to rapidly increase its global influence, with defense spending that the Pentagon estimates exceeded 190 billion dollars in 2017.

A US-based political analyst in California says Americans believe their so-called international order is being challenged by China and Russia.

In January, the US military put China and Russia at the heart of a new national defense strategy, saying great power competition, not terrorism, was the primary focus of US national security.

This month, the Trump administration announced an ambitious plan to usher in a new “Space Force” as the sixth branch of the US military by 2020.

The US argues its rivals like China appear increasingly ready to strike America’s space-based capabilities in the event of a conflict.