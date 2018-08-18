IRNA chief calls for ‘transparency in all areas’

National Desk

Managing Director of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) Seyyed Zia Hashemi on Saturday called for “more transparency in all areas”.

He made the remarks at a ceremony held at IRNA’s headquarters in Tehran marking the National Journalists’ Day.

Iranian First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri and Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Abbas Salehi also attended the event.

“To maintain trust between the nation and the government, we need to preserve social capital, stressing that journalists are our social capital,” Hashemi said.

August 8 was designated National Journalists’ Day in Iran after Taliban militants killed Mahmoud Saremi, the correspondent of the IRNA, along with eight Iranian diplomats, in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif in 1998.

During the meeting, the Iranian culture minister praised Jahangiri’s support for cultural activities in the country, stressing that his approach to development is comprehensive.

Referring to IRNA, Salehi said it is a link between Iran and the world on one hand and the government and people on the other hand.

“We need to create a link between the elite and the government,” the culture minister said, highlighting the role IRNA can play in this regard.

IRNA has many advantages including being a reference at a time when official references are threatened.

How we can face this threat? He asked. We must increase our speed and precision to face the challenges and preserve IRNA as a reference source. Also we must disseminate correct news and reports.

Furthermore the minister said, we should not fear criticism and openly criticize wrong policies.