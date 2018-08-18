Jahangiri: Situation not critical

National Desk

Iran’s First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri said the country is in a sensitive situation but it is not critical and there is no deadlock, as Tehran is facing sanctions reimposed by the United States following its withdrawal from the nuclear deal.

Jahangiri made the comments on Saturday while addressing a ceremony marking National Journalists’ Day at IRNA’s headquarters in Tehran.

He said, “We have a great civilization, great human resources and many other capacities that will help us put this situation behind us, a situation which has been created by the adamancy of a country,” referring to the United States.

The Iranian official noted, “We have ample resources, a geopolitical situation, a great population and a great country”.

He said the US launched a psychological warfare against Iran before waging an economic war.

All forces must come under one umbrella. The country needs national unity to face this situation, he added.

On August 6, US President Donald Trump ordered all nuclear-related sanctions that were removed under the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement to be reinstated immediately.

It came after Trump announced on May 8 that he would abandon the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, a landmark nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers.

Under the nuclear deal, Iran agreed to limit parts of its peaceful nuclear program in exchange for the removal of all nuclear-related sanctions.

The first phase of the unilateral sanctions came into effect a day after Trump’s order, targeting Iran’s purchase of US dollars, trade in gold and other precious metals as well as its automotive sector. A second batch of sanctions will be reimposed in November with the aim of curtailing Iran’s oil exports and shipping sectors.

Touching on the issue of corruption, he said the phenomenon is a major concern of the government today, adding that some top officials were involved in corruption in the past, but corruption was not fought without factional considerations.

He stressed that fight against corruption needs impartiality, free from factional interests.

Those who claim to fight corruption today, had the highest level of involvement in corruption when they were in power, he said alluding to former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad without naming.

Referring to the factors causing corruption, Jahangiri said information creates the highest level of rent in the country, hence we are preparing a bill on transparency to fight rent.

Another bill is on dealing with the conflict between personal and public interests of officials that will be prepared and submitted to the parliament in near future, the Iranian official said.

Another measure taken by the cabinet, he said is a website designed to monitor allocation of foreign exchange and imports of goods.

Iran’s currency has lost half of its value following US reimposition of sanctions.

Jahangiri added that an electronic website is to monitor payment of taxes to prevent evasion of taxes and money laundering.