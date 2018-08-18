Iranian film critic to head Ukraine's Dytiatko jury

Iranian film critic Hamed Soleimanzadeh was selected to serve in the international panel of jury in the First Dytiatko International Children's Television Festival in Ukraine.

Soleimanzadeh, who holds a PhD in film studies, is appointed to head of the international department of the Ukrainian festival, fest.dytiatko.org.ua reported.

Other members of the panel of jury are: Javier Navarro Montero, Zoya Alfiorova, Andriy Kulykov, Vassilis C. Karamitsanis, Manuk Depoyan, Thomas Kutschera, Natalia Morozova and Peter Ahn.

According to the event's website, Children's Television Festival 'Dytiatko' aims "to discover and support children's television teams and gifted children; to improve professional level of television, oriented towards children’s target audience; to develop creative personality, to bring up moral and active civil position, as well as love to the native land".

The festival is a member of the International Centre of Films for Children and Youth (CIFEJ).

The 3D animated Iranian film 'The Secret of Butterflies', directed and produced by Ali Tanhaee, will take part in Dytiatko International Children's Television Festival.

The first edition of the event will be held from September 5-8 in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

The festival is conducted among children's creative television studios, teams and individual authors, television companies and associations, producer centers, which create programs and films for children.