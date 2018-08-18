RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0420 GMT August 18, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 220068
Published: 0250 GMT August 18, 2018

Official: Chabahar exports 330 tons of shrimps in five months

Official: Chabahar exports 330 tons of shrimps in five months

Sistan-Baluchestan Province has exported 330 tons of shrimps since March 21, 2018, said the head of the provincial Veterinary Department.

Mehdi Hosseini told IRNA that the shrimps, farmed in the port city of Chabahar, were exported to Hong Kong, Thailand, Oman and the UAE.

He said about 930 tons of shrimps were produced in the farms during the same period.

Hosseini noted that plans have been drawn up to export shrimps from Sistan-Baluchestan to the European Union.

In June, Deputy Head of Iran's Seafood Exporters Union Hassan Ahmadi Jazani, said Iran produced some 20,000 tons of shrimps last year and this is expected to reach 30,000 in the year to March 21, 2019.

The provinces of Khuzestan, Hormuzgan, Sistan-Baluchestan, Bushehr and Golestan are the main centers for shrimp farming in Iran.

   
KeyWords
Iran
shrimp
exports
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0833 sec