Official: Chabahar exports 330 tons of shrimps in five months

Sistan-Baluchestan Province has exported 330 tons of shrimps since March 21, 2018, said the head of the provincial Veterinary Department.

Mehdi Hosseini told IRNA that the shrimps, farmed in the port city of Chabahar, were exported to Hong Kong, Thailand, Oman and the UAE.

He said about 930 tons of shrimps were produced in the farms during the same period.

Hosseini noted that plans have been drawn up to export shrimps from Sistan-Baluchestan to the European Union.

In June, Deputy Head of Iran's Seafood Exporters Union Hassan Ahmadi Jazani, said Iran produced some 20,000 tons of shrimps last year and this is expected to reach 30,000 in the year to March 21, 2019.

The provinces of Khuzestan, Hormuzgan, Sistan-Baluchestan, Bushehr and Golestan are the main centers for shrimp farming in Iran.