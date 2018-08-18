Everybody Knows Serbian festival kicks off

Asghar Farhadi's feature 'Everybody Knows' opened the 35th Dunav Film Festival in Smederevo, Serbia, on August 18. The festival is scheduled to run until August 23.

Written by Farhadi and shot entirely in Spanish, 'Everybody Knows' follows the journey of Laura (played by Cruz), who travels with her family from Buenos Aires to her native village in Spain for a celebration. An unexpected event changes the characters' lives. The family, its ties and the moral choices imposed on them lie at the heart of the plot.

Iranian director Farhadi achieved worldwide critical acclaim in 2011 with 'A Separation,' which garnered the Golden Bear at Berlin and went on to win Golden Globe, César and Oscar awards for best foreign film. Farhadi later fielded two other films in competition on the Croisette, 'The Salesman' in 2016 and 'The Past' in 2013. 'Everybody Knows' is his first film in the prestigious opening-night slot.

Dunav festival features films that premiered at major European festivals. The event, which takes place in the ancient castle of Smederevo and in three other parts of the city, features films from Spain, Germany, France, Austria, Bulgaria, Hungary, Ukraine, Slovenia and Serbia with several directors from the Danube Region in attendance.

Meanwhile, 'Everybody Knows' set a new record in terms of the number of viewers in single screening at Sarajevo Film Festival in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Mirsad Purivatra, the festival director, announced that the number of viewers for Farhadi's movie is a new record throughout all 24 editions of the event.

The screening hosted an audience of 4,500 who attended the outdoor venue for the fest.

Founded in 1995, Sarajevo Film Festival is the premier and largest film festival in Southeast Europe and one of the largest film festivals in Europe.

Farhadi presided over the panel of jury at this year's event which ended on August 17.