0420 GMT August 18, 2018

0302 GMT August 18, 2018

Persian mysticism conference held in Beijing

Persian mysticism conference held in Beijing

The Persian Mysticism and Sufism Conference was held in the Chinese capital Beijing in collaboration with the Iranian Embassy on Saturday.

Sponsored by Beijing Foreign Studies University (BFSU), the gathering was attended by the head of Iranian Philosophical Society, Gholamreza Avani, and a host of Chinese Iranologists and thinkers.

Iran is the only country, where philosophy has been studied in pre- and post-Islam eras and drawn the world’s great thinkers, boasted Avani.

According to him, traditional, Islamic and Western philosophies are currently taught in Iran.

The philosopher appreciated the BFSU for its contribution to Chinese and foreign languages and particularly Iranian philosophy.

The conference was a part of the 24th World Congress of Philosophy. The congress is organized every five years by the International Federation of Philosophical Societies (FISP) in collaboration with one of its member societies. The 24th edition, which started in Beijing on August 13, will continue until August 20.

 

 

 

 

   
