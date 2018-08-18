ISPA: Four-month steel output up 17%

Iran's crude steel production grew 17 percent during March 21-July 22, according to a report by Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA).

This is while, Iran's imports of the product in this period witnessed a remarkable decline, announced Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO).

In the same time-span, Iranian steel companies produced 8.27 million tons of crude steel. The figure stood at more than 7.06 million tons during the same period last year.

In addition, during the four-month period ending July 22, Iran produced 6.98 million tons of steel products, including coil, girder, wide sheet, round bar, hot and cold rolled steel and galvanized sheet).

The figure shows a 10-percent increase year-on-year. During this period last year, it stood at 6.33 million tons.

Also, in this duration, Iran's sponge iron output amounted to 8.60 million tons, showing a 19-percent growth compared to the figure for the same period a year ago.

Exports

During this time-span, Iran exported 2.48 million tons (16 percent higher year-on-year) of steel ingots and 898,000 tons (117 percent higher year-on-year) of steel products. In the same period last year, the country had exported 2.13 million tons of steel ingots and 414,000 tons of products made from the metal.

In this period, Iran's overseas sales of sponge iron reached 285,000 tons — down six percent compared to the figure for the same time-span last year.

In addition, during March 21-July 22, Iran imported 16,000 tons of crude steel and 370,000 tons of steel products. Last year's figure stood at 6,000 tons and 761,000 tons respectively.