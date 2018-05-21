National unity, coherence key to solving Iran's problems: First VP

Iranian First Vice President Es'haq Jahangiri says the country is facing sensitive economic conditions at the current juncture, but all problems can be successfully solved through "national unity and coherence."

"No issue is more vital for the country than national unity, coherence and understanding," Jahangiri told IRNA on Saturday.

He added that the only way to boost national unity is to solve issues through dialogue.

He emphasized that the country's economy has not come to a "dead end" and is not in a critical condition, saying Iran has "numerous and unique" capacities in terms of natural and human resources, Presstv reported.

The Iranian vice president also noted that the country holds some of the world's largest oil and gas reserves and is among the top 10 countries with vast deposits of minerals and metals, saying Iran is located in a wide geographical area in the Middle East.

Jahangiri emphasized that the Islamic Republic has strategies and capabilities to overcome crises and counter obstinate measures against the country.

Before entering an economic war with Iran, he said, the US launched media and political propaganda to shatter the Iranian nation’s hope about its future.

However, Iran can overcome crises by relying on its own capacities, the senior official pointed out.

The United States has ramped up pressure on Iran after US President Donald Trump withdrew Washington in May from the landmark Iran nuclear agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and decided to re-impose unilateral sanctions against Tehran.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on May 21 that Washington will increase the financial pressure on Iran by imposing the "strongest sanctions in history" on the Islamic Republic if Tehran refuses to change the course of its foreign and domestic policy.

The Iranian first vice president said in July that the Islamic Republic will forcefully resist against the US economic war.

"Given the enemy's economic war, we will face new and difficult conditions and must stand against this war with full power," Jahangiri said.