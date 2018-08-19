Malaysia cuts 2018 growth forecast to 5%

Malaysian Central Bank on Friday revised down this year's growth forecast to five percent, after its gross domestic product (GDP) in the second quarter came in sharply below its expectation at 4.5 percent.

At her first-chaired GDP briefing after appointed as the central bank's governor, Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus said the first half GDP growth of 4.9 percent was lower than expectation, thus the bank has revised down its full year growth to reflect recent global tensions, according to Xinhua.

The bank earlier projected Malaysia to grow between 5.5 percent to 6 percent this year. However, after posting a GDP growth of 5.9 percent last year, the country's growth moderated to 5.4 percent in the first quarter.

It posted another poorer growth of 4.5 percent in the second quarter due to commodity-specific shocks in the mining and agriculture sectors.

While the services, manufacturing and construction sectors showed growths at 6.5 percent, 4.9 percent and 4.7 percent respectively in the second quarter, the agriculture and mining sectors slipped into the red at 2.5 percent and 2.2 percent.

According to Nor Shamsiah, the growth this year will be supported by private sector spending due to tax holiday from June to August.

Malaysian government has since June abolished the Goods and Services tax, and will reintroduce the new form of Sales and Service tax in September.

Nor Shamsiah said, one of the bright spots for Q2 growth is higher private investment growth of 6.1 percent amid continued high capacity utilization. Private consumption also grew strongly by eight percent, supported by continued income growth and better sentiments.

At the contrary, public sector investment contracted up to 9.8 percent, while public investment grew at only 3.1 percent.