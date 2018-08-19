Researchers developing unique identifier for brain

Researchers studying the functional connections among parts of the brain are finding that the ‘fingerprint’ of these patterns can be used to identify individuals over many years, and to distinguish their relatives from strangers. (JR BEE/QUANTA MAGAZINE)

Michaela Cordova, a research associate and lab manager at Oregon Health and Science University, began by ‘de-metaling’: Removing rings, watches, gadgets and other sources of metal, double-checking her pockets for overlooked objects that could, in her words, ‘fly in’. Then she entered the scanning room, raised and lowered the bed, and waved a head coil in the general direction of the viewing window and the iPad camera that’s enabling this virtual lab tour (I’m watching from thousands of miles away in Massachusetts).

Her voice is mildly distorted by the microphone embedded in the MRI scanner, which from my slightly blurry vantage point looks less like an industrial cannoli than a beast with a glowing blue mouth. I can’t help but think that eerie description might resonate with her usual clientele, wired.com wrote.

Original story reprinted with permission from Quanta Magazine, an editorially independent publication of the Simons Foundation whose mission is to enhance public understanding of science by covering research developments and trends in mathematics and the physical and life sciences.

Cordova works with children, assuaging their fears, easing them in and out of the scanner while coaxing them with soft words, Pixar movies and promises of snacks to minimize wiggling. These kids are enrolled in research aimed at mapping the brain’s neural connections.

The physical links between brain regions, collectively known as the ‘connectome’, are part of what distinguish humans cognitively from other species. But they also differentiate us from one another. Scientists are now combining neuroimaging approaches with machine learning to understand the commonalities and differences in brain structure and function across individuals, with the goal of predicting how a given brain will change over time because of genetic and environmental influences.

The lab where Cordova works, headed by associate Professor Damien Fair, is concerned with the functional connectome, the map of brain regions that coordinate to carry out specific tasks and to influence behavior. Fair has a special name for a person’s distinct neural connections: The functional fingerprint. Like the fingerprints on the tips of our digits, a functional fingerprint is specific to each of us and can serve as a unique identifier.

“I could take a fingerprint from my five-year-old, and I’d still be able to know that fingerprint is hers when she’s 25,” Fair said. Even though her finger might get bigger and go through other changes with age and experience, “still the core features are all there.”

In the same way, work from Fair’s lab and others hints that the essence of someone’s functional connectome might be identifiably fixed and that normal changes over a lifetime are largely predictable.

Identifying, tracking and modeling the functional connectome could expose how brain signatures lead to variations in behavior and, in some cases, confer a higher risk of developing certain neuropsychiatric conditions. To this end, Fair and his team systematically search their data for patterns in brain connectivity across scans, studies and, ultimately, clinical populations.

Traditional techniques for mapping the functional connectome focus on just two brain regions at a time, using MRI data to correlate how the activity of each changes in relation to the other. Brain regions with signals that vary in unison are assigned a score of 1. If one increases while the other decreases, that merits a –1. If there is no observable relationship between the two, that’s a 0.

This approach, however, has limitations. For instance, it considers these pairs of regions independently of the rest of the brain, even though each is likely to also be influenced by inputs from neighboring areas, and those extra inputs might mask the true functional connection of any pair. Overcoming such assumptions required looking at cross talk throughout the whole brain, not just a subset, and revealing more widespread, informative patterns in connectivity that might have otherwise gone unnoticed.

In 2010, Fair coauthored a paper in Science that described using machine learning and MRI scans to take into account every pair of correlations simultaneously, in order to estimate the maturity (or ‘age’) of a given brain.

Although this collaboration wasn’t the only one analyzing patterns across multiple connections at once, it generated a buzz throughout the research community because it was the first to use those patterns to predict the brain age of a given individual.

Four years later, in a paper that coined the phrase ‘functional fingerprinting’, Fair’s team devised their own method of mapping the functional connectome and predicting the activity of single brain regions based on the signals coming from not one but all the regions in combination with one another.

In their simple linear model, the activity of a single region is equal to the summed contributions of all the other areas, each of which is weighted, since some lines of communication between regions are stronger than others.

The relative contributions of each area are what make a functional fingerprint unique. The researchers needed just 2.5 minutes of high-quality MRI data per participant to generate the linear model.

According to their calculations, roughly 30 percent of the connectome is unique to the individual. The majority of these regions tend to govern ‘higher order’ tasks that require more cognitive processing, such as learning, memory and attention — as compared with more basic functions like sensory, motor and visual processing.