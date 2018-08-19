Parliament speaker says 1953 coup in Iran, indicative of US, UK deception

It was the US and the UK who launched the 1953 coup d'état in Iran and overthrew the government of then democratically-elected Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddeq, Parliament speaker said in Tehran on Sunday.

After the coup, they dictatorially dominated Iran for several decades, Ali Larijani said at the Parliament open session Sunday morning marking the anniversary of the Aug 19, 1953 coup d'état orchestrated by the US and UK, IRNA reported.

Despite their inhuman and felonious action in 1953, they [the US and UK] in a deceitful manner raised a loud voice to pretend that they fought Marxism claiming that Mosaddeq was to make Iran dependent on the Soviet Union with the help of a pro-Soviet domestic political party.

The US and the UK succeeded in mounting a coup against Mosaddeq government because of the absence of the Iranian people in the political scene and after the parliment was dissolved following its closure by friends of the prime minister, Larijani said.

In August 1953, the American and British intelligence agencies launched a coup against the government of then Prime Minister Mosaddeq who had succeeded to nationalize Iran’s oil industry in 1951 and expel foreign [mostly British] corporate representatives from the country.

Britain controlled over Iranian oil reserves through its Anglo-Iranian Oil Company (AIOC) which was founded in 1908 and originally named the Anglo-Persian Oil Company (APOC). In 1935, APOC was renamed the Anglo-Iranian Oil Company (AIOC) and in 1954 it was renamed again to the British Petroleum Company (BP), one of the antecedents of the modern BP public limited company.

Mosaddeq’s move to nationalize Iran’s oil industry angered UK so that it decided to overthrow his government through imposing economic pressures and planning the coup with the help of US.