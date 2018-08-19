Russia, Germany urge preserving Iran Deal

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel emphasized keeping the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in a recent meeting in the German capital.

According to British media ‘Sky News’, during their meeting on Saturday, Putin referred to the importance of preserving the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), saying it is vital to keep the multilateral agreement which has been ratified by the UN Security Council, IRNA reported.

The deal is aimed at reinforcing regional and international security and the non-proliferation regime, the Russian president said.

Merkel also called for preserving the Iran nuclear deal.

“We want to preserve the JCPOA,” she said.

Based on an earlier report by Reuters, “German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she would discuss the conflicts in Ukraine and Syria, as well as Iran and the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting on Saturday.”

“Standing beside Putin, Merkel said both countries — but especially Russia as a permanent member of the UN Security Council — had a responsibility to tackle these problems,” Reuters reported.

Merkel also said that she would also raise human rights issues and bilateral relations during her meeting with President Putin.