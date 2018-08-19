RSS
0200 GMT August 19, 2018

Published: 0108 GMT August 19, 2018

Iran's Short Film Museum opens today

Iran's Short Film Museum opens today

Iran's Short Film Museum will officially be inaugurated today before the closing ceremony of the 9th Independent Short Film Celebration.

According to ISNA, the museum will pay more attention to short films as the creative starting point for feature films.

The museum aims to introduce genre of short films to scholars, university students and cinemagoers.

Designed by Iran's Short Film Guild, the museum will showcase old documents, memoirs, and international successes of short film directors.

Short film directors Kaveh Mazaheri, Ali Asgari, Omid Abdollahi, Farnoush Samadi, Ashkan Ahmadi, Karim Lakzadeh and Arian Vazirdaftari donated their international awards to the cinema museum.

The opening ceremony will be held at Cinema Museum of Iran.

 

   
