'Damascus Time' set for Syria screening

Iranian feature film 'Damascus Time' will be screened for a week in Syria, starting on August 24.

Five Syrian cities: Damascus, Aleppo, Deir ez-Zor, Homs and Lattakia, will screen the Iranian drama, ifilmtv.ir reported.

The film, directed by Ebrahim Hatamikia, was shot on location in Iran and Syria. The Iranian actors in the cast are Hadi Hejazifar and Babak Hamidian while the rest are Syrians and Iraqis.

It tells the story of an Iranian pilot and his son as copilot who are seized by Daesh forces in Syria as they go to the country to deliver a cargo of humanitarian relief supplies to people in a war-torn region.

'Damascus Time' has been made at the Owj Arts and Media Organization, a Tehran-based institution producing revolutionary works in art and cinema.

According to reports, later destinations of the film will be South Korea, Japan, Iraq and Lebanon.

'Damascus Time' won three Crystal Simorghs for Best Composer, Best Sound Effect and Best Director at the 36th edition of Fajr Film Festival.