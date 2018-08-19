NAID: Iran earned $220m from date exports in year to March 2018

By Sadeq Dehqan & Farzam Vanaki

Iran exported dates valued at $220 million in the year to mid-March 2018, said the secretary of the National Association of Iranian Dates (NAID).

Meqdad Takallouzadeh told Iran Daily that Iran exports dates to more than 60 countries. He added that in the 12-month period to March 2018, Iran produced 1.2 million tons of date, of which 200,000 tons were exported.

The NAID secretary listed major importers of Iranian dates as Pakistan and Afghanistan, Southeast Asian states including Malaysia, Indonesia and India, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries and a number of European nations.

Takallouzadeh noted that Iran, Saudi Arabia and Algeria are the world's biggest producers of dates, adding on average, each kilogram of dates is sold at $1.1 in global markets.

He said that Iranian dates are in high demand in global markets.

"India and a number of Muslim states have increased their demand for our dates in the past few years."

The NAID secretary added Iran's dates are renowned worldwide for their diversity and high quality.

"Dates produced in each part of Iran have special characteristics. For instance, dates produced in the central Iranian province of Kerman ares well-known internationally. The one that grows in Hormuzgan Province, south Iran, is very famous in the world and sells at a high price. Dates produced in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan-Baluchestan is more reasonable in price [compared to that of Hormuzgan] and is highly popular in India, Afghanistan and Pakistan. The flavor of the dates produced in Bushehr Province, southwest Iran, is more palatable to people in the CIS countries."

He noted that 95 percent of Iran's dates are produced in Sistan-Baluchestan, Kerman, Hormuzgan, Fars (southwest Iran), Khuzestan (southwest Iran) and Bushehr provinces.

Takallouzadeh said the present circumstance of Iranian forex market has made date exports more economical, adding that exports of the crop is expected to increase by March 2019.

Nevertheless, given the unilateral US sanctions on Iran's banking sector, "we face restrictions in transferring money to the country".

On the other hand, he added, the packaging and transportation costs have also gone up since March 2018, compared to the figures for last year, which is among the factors impacting Iran's date production and exports.

The NAID secretary underlined that based on international export laws and regulations, dates are required to be exported in packages. Iran normally exports dates in 700-gram to 10-kilogram packages.

Takallouzadeh noted that between 800,000 tons and one million tons of dates are sold in the domestic market.

He put the per capita date consumption at eight kilograms, adding the per capita date consumption is normally very high in countries which are major producers of the crop.

Takallouzadeh said Muslims are the major consumers of dates in the world.

"The crop is not very well-known and popular among non-Muslims. Even in Europe, Muslims are the major consumers of imported dates."

Iran's date output in the year to March 2019 will be almost the same as that of last year, he said, adding, however, date palm bunch fading disorder has adversely impacted output in palm groves in the southern parts of Kerman Province.

"Since a few years ago, this disorder has become prevalent in southern Iranian provinces due to, as shown by researches, the rise in temperature rise and the fall in humidity levels. The increased salinity of Karun River in west Iran has negatively affected the quality of dates produced in Khuzestan Province."

He added in future, further increase in the salinity of Khuzestan Province's water, drought and dust particles blown into Kerman and Sistan-Baluchestan provinces will be the most important problems the farmers will face in these regions.