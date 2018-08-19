Iran ups non-oil exports to Pakistan

Iran's non-oil goods exports to neighboring Pakistan showed a growth of 61 percent in the three months from March 21-June 22 by 61 percent compared to the figure for the same period last year.

According to Iran's Embassy in Islamabad, Pakistan stood eighth in the list of countries importing Iranian goods, reported Fars News Agency.

The embassy listed China, the UAE, Iraq, Afghanistan, South Korea, India and Turkey as the most important target markets for Iranian exports during the period.

Earlier this month, Iran's Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Mojtaba Khosrotaj said that the value of Iran's non-oil exports increased by 14.7 percent over the past four months.

"Based on the figures provided by the customs office, the value of Iran's non-oil exports increased 14.7 percent in the four months from March 21-July 22, 2018," Khosrotaj said.

He added that Iran's exports of industrial and mineral products in the same period stood at $9.7 billion. "Also, Iran has exported 30 percent more chemical products and earned $7.8 billion," Khosrotaj said.

The latest report by Iran's Customs Administration (ICA) showed late last month that non-oil exports increased by over 14 percent during March 21-July 22.

"Iran's non-oil trade registered a $271 million positive balance and non-oil exports also increased 14.69 percent," the customs report said.

Iran exported non-oil products valued at $15.45 billion during the said period indicating a 14.69-percent rise from $13.4 billion for the corresponding period the year before.

Major export items included gas condensates valued at $1.86 billion, liquefied propane worth $691 million, and low-density oils and their byproducts except for gasoline valued at $555 million.

Also among the export items were polyethylene film grade valued at $411 million, and methanol worth $470 million.

China, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Iraq, Afghanistan and South Korea were the main export markets of Iranian non-oil goods during the four-month period.