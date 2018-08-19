German firm working on major solar project in Iran

A private German firm, Durian Energy Inc., plans to maintain its presence in Iran despite new US sanctions against Tehran as it is working on a major solar farm project in the country, said the firm's director general.

According to Tasnim News Agency, Uwe Jorg Kuhnle added, "Despite the sanctions, we have no intention to leave Iran and we will stay in Iran."

He noted that Durian has invested $27 million in the renewable energy sector to build a 20-MW solar farm in Iran and for this reason they will not halt their work in the Islamic Republic.

"We are opposed to any unilateral and personal decision," the senior official underlined, apparently referring to US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers and impose new sanctions.

"The US sanctions have created a confusing situation for foreign investors, particularly in the sector of renewable energies," Kuhnle said.

"We have currently a 100-MW solar farm project underway in the country," he further said.

Iran is one of the most energy-intensive countries in the world, where inefficient energy use amid consumer subsidies has resulted in a per capita energy consumption that is 10 times greater than that in the European Union.

According to the Renewable Energy Organization of Iran, there are only 15 wind farms in Iran, where 100,000 megawatts of potential capacity from wind alone exists.