Iranians collect five medals on first day of Asian Games

Iran’s Hassan Yazdani (L) has his hand raised by the referee after the men’s 86kg second-round victory over Fahriansyah Fahriansyah of Indonesia in the freestyle wrestling competitions of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, on August 19, 2018. iawf.ir

Sports Desk

Iranian athletes got off to a flying start at the 2018 Asian Games, grabbing five medals on the first day of the Games.

In the freestyle wrestling competitions, which have yielded most medals for Iran in the history of the Games, the 2016 Rio Olympics gold medalist Hassan Yazdani outpowered Lebanon’s Domenic Michael Abounader 10-0 in 1 min 29 sec to collect the men’s 86kg gold – the first gold of the Games for Iran.

In the men’s 57kg contests, Reza Atri came from behind to beat Sunggwon Kim of South Korea 9-4 and won the bronze along with Japanese Yuki Takahashi.

Mongolia’s Bekhbayar Erdenebat won the weight division’s gold after beating Kum Song Kang of North Korea in the final.

Taekwondo silvers

In the taekwondo competitions, , Kourosh Bakhtiar, representing Iran in the men’s individual poomsae contests, bagged Iran’s first medal of the Games as he finished second with 8.73 points in the final while South Korea’s Minsung Kang won the gold with 8.81.

Contestants from Chinese Taipei and Thailand settled for the joint-third places.

In the women’s individual poomsae, Marjan Salahshouri took Iran’s tally to two taekwondo silvers after scoring 8.47 points in the final against the host’s Defia Rosmaniar, who notched up 8.69 to take the gold.

The joint-bronze medals went to the South Korean and Malaysian participants.

In addition, Iran started its campaign in the kabaddi games in style with a 46-20 over South Korea in Group B of the women’s competitions, while Iran’s men’s team also came out victorious against Japan with a 55-19 scoreline.