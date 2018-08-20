NASA's 'Chief Sniffer' explains how his nose helps astronauts

Chemical specialist George Aldrich spent over four decades with NASA sniffing anything and everything that could be launched into space with astronauts.

When it comes to science surrounding NASA launches, how objects smell probably aren't what comes to mind immediately, interestingengineering.com wrote.

However, for the last 44 years, George Aldrich has served as NASA's ‘Chief Sniffer’.

Aldrich recently hosted a Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) in partnership with Inverse, and Redditors definitely brought some interesting questions for the NASA vet to answer.

The senior sniffer is no stranger to explaining his job and why it exists. He said he frequents schools and showcases his chemical specialist training for younger students.

Despite the formality of the role, Aldrich said he keeps the names and puns about his job fun.

"I came up with ‘nasalnaut’, I wanted something cute," Aldrich said. "The others have come from articles. One called me the ‘chief sniffer’. In Scientific American, the guy called the Nostrildamus. Even ‘I Need My Space’ called me the NASA Nose. I even received the Silver Snoopy Sniffer award. I got a plaque with that on it."

The main question on people's minds was "Why does NASA sniff objects in the first place?"

Aldrich explained in 1967 that there were odor tests put into place during the manual testing phase of the Apollo mission. Most of those tests came in response to the failed Apollo 1 mission burning up.

"[After the death of three astronauts,] NASA went back and decided to do material testing, especially in 100 percent oxygen environments. Test #1 in NASA language is flammability. Test #6 was odor. They didn't want the astronauts to be interfered with by an obnoxious odor. Test #7 is toxicity. All this was decided after the Apollo fire in 1967."

Odd smells are one of the first indicators that something is wrong in an environment. Bad odors aren't just an irritation; they can help humans realize something harmful is nearby. Certain odors can cause things like headaches, congestion, nausea, and drowsiness. Astronauts living and working in confined spaces that constantly need observation don't need to be exposed to potentially annoying or harmful odors during their work.

Aldrich noted that, while everything has a smell, his job involves making those smells as 'nonexistent' as possible. He explained that anyone spending time in an environment will start ignoring the smell.

"You can get what you call ‘olfactory fatigue’, where if you've been in an environment for a while and you don't smell the substance after five hours. It could be dangerous.

Once the new astronauts get up to the ISS, they say, "Oh, what's that smell?" And the astronauts who have been on the ISS can't smell it."

Smelling for a living takes its toll on the senses, but Aldrich explained there are safeguards in place to ensure his nose stays in tip-top shape.

"We have an on-site nurse that comes up and checks our nose and throat before we go in and smell, so if we have a preexisting condition and it's interfering — redness in our nose or a raw throat, the nurse is going to say, ‘sorry’. I've been tested more than 900 times; I think have failed twice," he said.

In order to isolate smell as the sense being tested, his team never sees what an object looks like before they sniff it.