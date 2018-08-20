Iran: US Action Group a psychological war

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman described the US new anti-Iran measure titled Iran Action Group as a 'psychological and economic war' in line with Washington's longstanding hostility toward Tehran.

The US policies are against all international laws, said Bahrram Qasemi in his weekly press conference on Monday, IRNA reported.

US on Thursday appointed Brian Hook in charge of Iran Action Group to guide Trump’s pressure campaign against Tehran.

“The measure is rather a psychological, economic war, but it will lead to nowhere,” he said vowing that the measure's effects will be contained by Iranian people resistance and devising solutions.

Iran and major world powers — the US, Russia, China, UK, France and Germany — signed the deal, known officially as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in 2015, under which Tehran accepted to curb its nuclear program in exchange for some economic sanctions relief.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in its latest report in May verified Iran's compliance to the deal for the eleventh time since the agreement was implemented in 2016.

Despite the commitment, US President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal on May 8, 2018, calling it the worst deal ever and re-imposed unilateral economic sanctions against Iran.