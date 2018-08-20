RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0956 GMT August 20, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 220157
Published: 0818 GMT August 20, 2018

Iran: US Action Group a psychological war

Iran: US Action Group a psychological war
IRNA

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman described the US new anti-Iran measure titled Iran Action Group as a 'psychological and economic war' in line with Washington's longstanding hostility toward Tehran.

The US policies are against all international laws, said Bahrram Qasemi in his weekly press conference on Monday, IRNA reported.

US on Thursday appointed Brian Hook in charge of Iran Action Group to guide Trump’s pressure campaign against Tehran.

“The measure is rather a psychological, economic war, but it will lead to nowhere,” he said vowing that the measure's effects will be contained by Iranian people resistance and devising solutions.

Iran and major world powers — the US, Russia, China, UK, France and Germany — signed the deal, known officially as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in 2015, under which Tehran accepted to curb its nuclear program in exchange for some economic sanctions relief.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in its latest report in May verified Iran's compliance to the deal for the eleventh time since the agreement was implemented in 2016.

Despite the commitment, US President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal on May 8, 2018, calling it the worst deal ever and re-imposed unilateral economic sanctions against Iran.

   
KeyWords
Iran
Action Group
US
psychological war
Qasemi
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1404 sec