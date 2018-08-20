RSS
0955 GMT August 20, 2018

News ID: 220158
Published: 0820 GMT August 20, 2018

Drought reveals remains of German 'Atlantis' in lake

Drought reveals remains of German 'Atlantis' in lake
AP

A sustained drought in Germany has revealed the ruins of a village abandoned when a large reservoir was created more than 100 years ago.

German news agency DPA reported that a bridge and the foundations of Berich — known locally as the Atlantis of Lake Eder — have recently emerged from the waters in the central state of Hesse.

Germany's third-biggest reservoir is being drained to keep water levels on the Weser river high enough for shipping, AP wrote.

Like many European countries, Germany has seen remarkably little rain in recent months.

The government is expected to decide whether to provide federal aid to farmers whose business has suffered from the drought. Eight German states have already reported drought-related damage amounting to 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion).

   
