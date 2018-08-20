Leader: US policy is to stoke wars among Muslims

Ayatollah Khamenei (inset) has issued a message to Muslims on the occasion of annual Hajj which reaches its climax on Monday. (Published in presstv.com)

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says US policy is to stoke wars among Muslims, urging unity in his message to Hajj pilgrims who began marking the climax of the annual event Monday.

“Look at the behavior of the arrogant and criminal US today. Its main policy against Islam and Muslims is to stoke wars. Its desire and vicious effort is that Muslims massacre each other,” the Leader said, presstv.com wrote.

The US policy, Ayatollah Khamenei said, is “to pit some oppressors against the oppressed, support the oppressors and have them ruthlessly crush the oppressed and always stir up the flames of this atrocious sedition.”

“Muslims should be aware and nullify this satanic policy. Hajj prepares the ground for this awareness, and this represents the philosophy of disavowal of pagans and arrogant powers during Hajj."

On Monday, more than two million people from around the world began ascending Mount Arafat for the climax of the annual Hajj.

The ritual marks a sea of worshipers scaling the rocky hill southeast of the holy city of Mecca for a day of prayers and reflection where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammed (Peace be upon Him) delivered his final sermon.