Chief: Fighting smuggling Iran Police’s top priority to support domestic production

Society Desk

Fighting smuggling and hoarding are among the top priorities of Iran’s Police in the year to March 2019, said Police Chief in the northwestern Iranian province of Orumieh on Monday.

Brigadier General Hossein Ashtari added this is to support domestic production and products, which was urged by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in March 2018, IRNA reported.

He noted that as per a directive issued by the Iranian government, Iran’s Police have redoubled efforts in fighting smugglers and hoarders and, thus, have discovered and seized more smuggled goods.

Ashtari warned those who hoard staple goods to beware of Iran’s Police serious and strong reaction.

He added Iran’s Police are very well guarding the borders of the country thanks to their brave and strong forces and using enhanced capabilities and modern equipment.

Commenting on security level in northwest Iran and, particularly, East and West Azarbaijan Provinces, Ashtari said thanks to round-the-clock efforts by the county’s police forces, heightened security and stability have been ensured along the Iranian borders.

He noted that the police forces of West Azarbaijan Province have managed to significantly reduce perpetration of visible crimes in light of their intensive and effective supervision over the entire region.

“The substantial reduction in committing visible crimes in society and accelerating provision of services have increased West Azarbaijani people’s level of satisfaction with the provincial police.”