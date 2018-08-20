RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0219 GMT August 20, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 220168
Published: 0215 GMT August 20, 2018

Iran to donate 'Peace and Friendship' carpet to UN

Iran to donate 'Peace and Friendship' carpet to UN

Iran will donate a handwoven carpet called 'Peace and Friendship' to UN Office during the opening ceremony of the 27th Iran Handmade Carpet Exhibition, said the head of Iranian National Carpet Center.

Fereshteh Dastpak further said at a press conference on the event's 27th edition that the carpet will measure 1.5 X 1.5 meters and will convey the message of peace to the world, IRNA wrote.

She added that although the US decided to include carpets on its sanctions list, Iranian handwoven carpets are considered as Iranian Intellectual Property and thus cannot be sanctioned.

Persian carpets are internationally sought for their intricate designs and high quality.

More than 670 domestic and foreign firms will participate in the exhibition which will be held at Tehran International Fairgrounds from August 25-31.

In addition to displaying a range of handwoven carpets, the exhibition this year will provide an opportunity for visitors to get familiar with some of the lesser known aspects of the Persian carpet.

Iran's handwoven carpets are exported to about 80 countries. The US, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Lebanon, the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar and Japan are the traditional buyers of Iranian carpets.

However, new markets, including those in China, Russia, South Africa and Brazil, have also joined the list of customers in recent years.

 
   
KeyWords
'Peace and Friendship'
carpet
UN
Iran
IranDaily
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1564 sec