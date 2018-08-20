Iran to donate 'Peace and Friendship' carpet to UN

Iran will donate a handwoven carpet called 'Peace and Friendship' to UN Office during the opening ceremony of the 27th Iran Handmade Carpet Exhibition, said the head of Iranian National Carpet Center.

Fereshteh Dastpak further said at a press conference on the event's 27th edition that the carpet will measure 1.5 X 1.5 meters and will convey the message of peace to the world, IRNA wrote.

She added that although the US decided to include carpets on its sanctions list, Iranian handwoven carpets are considered as Iranian Intellectual Property and thus cannot be sanctioned.

Persian carpets are internationally sought for their intricate designs and high quality.

More than 670 domestic and foreign firms will participate in the exhibition which will be held at Tehran International Fairgrounds from August 25-31.

In addition to displaying a range of handwoven carpets, the exhibition this year will provide an opportunity for visitors to get familiar with some of the lesser known aspects of the Persian carpet.

Iran's handwoven carpets are exported to about 80 countries. The US, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Lebanon, the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar and Japan are the traditional buyers of Iranian carpets.

However, new markets, including those in China, Russia, South Africa and Brazil, have also joined the list of customers in recent years.