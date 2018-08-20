RSS
0622 GMT August 20, 2018

News ID: 220170
Published: 0217 GMT August 20, 2018

'Red Riding Hood' to go to US festival

Iranian film 'Red Riding Hood', the first work of the young filmmaker Soroush Baghbani, is scheduled to take part at in the semi-finals of the San Francisco Festival.

The film is produced by West Azarbaijan Youth Cinema Association, IRNA wrote.

Pointing out that Baghbani is the author of this short film, the head of the association Ehsan Mahdian added that the cast of the four-minute work includes Salar Hosseinzadeh, Elina Nassiri and Leyla Hosseini, IRNA wrote.

This film festival will be held from April 10-23, 2019.

The presence and bright performance of short films produced by West Azarbaijan Youth Cinema Association in more than 15 national and international festivals during 2017 depicted the growth of the seventh art in this province.

The association had also won 25 awards for the province in 2015 and 2016 in more than 70 international film and photo festivals.

 

   
