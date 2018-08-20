Brown, Williams scoop James Tait Black literary prizes

Craig Brown, who wrote a biography of HRH Princess Margaret, and short story writer Eley Williams are the winners of this year's James Tait Black Prizes, awarded by the University of Edinburgh.

Brown, a satirist and journalist, won the biography prize for 'Ma'am Darling: 99 Glimpses of Princess Margaret' (4th Estate), which combines interviews, parodies and essays to present a "witty and unconventional picture of royal life" in the mid-20th century, thebookseller.com wrote.

Williams was given the fiction prize for 'Attrib. and Other Stories' (Influx Press), a series of experimental short stories centered upon the challenges people face in communicating thoughts and feelings.

The judges said Brown's "astonishing blend of materials work together to create a biography that is both profound and wildly entertaining", whilst praised Williams' collection for being "a remarkable set of short stories: Experimental in the best way possible, articulating moments of intense intimacy with stunning freshness and clarity".

Both winners received prizes of £10,000.

The James Tait Black Awards were founded in 1919 by Janet Coats, the widow of publisher James Tait Black, to commemorate her husband’s love of good books.

Brown's book was chosen from a shortlist that featured 'The Day That Went Missing' by Richard Beard (Harvill Secker), 'Ali, A Life' by Jonathan Eig (Simon and Schuster), and 'The Dawn Watch, Joseph Conrad in a Global World' by Maya Jasanoff (William Collins), whilst Williams beat off competition from 'American War' by Omar El Akkad, (Picador), 'White Tears' by Hari Kunzru, (Hamish Hamilton) and 'First Love' by Gwendoline Riley (Granta).

This year's fiction shortlist features in a free online course to help book lovers get the best out of their reading. Entitled 'How to Read a Novel', the course was launched in 2017 by The University of Edinburgh and Edinburgh International Book Festival.