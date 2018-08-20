RSS
0622 GMT August 20, 2018

News ID: 220173
Published: 0240 GMT August 20, 2018

Rouhani to answer MPs’ questions on Aug. 28

Rouhani to answer MPs’ questions on Aug. 28
president.ir

National Desk

President Hassan Rouhani will attend a Parliament session in late August to answer lawmakers' questions about current economic situation in the country, a senior legislator said on Monday.

Behrouz Nemati, the Parliament's presiding board spokesman, said Rouhani would attend the session after a meeting with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on August 28, IRNA reported.

Earlier this month, a number of the Iranian lawmakers proposed to question President Rouhani.

He added the questions would mainly concern the country’s current economic situation and the government’s policies to control the depreciation of rial against foreign currencies as well as gold coin price.

The Iranian money plunged to a record low against the US dollar this month. There has been growing demand for dollars among ordinary Iranians, who fear more plunge in the value of their assets and growing price of goods, even those not imported from abroad.

Foreign currency values began to rise in Iran after the US withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in May and announced plans for a fresh wave of sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

Besides the president, a number of his ministers are also going to be questioned by the Parliament.

 

 

 

 

   
Iran Daily
 
