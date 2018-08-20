Judiciary: 100 arrested in currency, gold coin cases

National Desk

Iran’s Judiciary spokesman on Monday said 100 people were arrested in a drive against the rial devaluation and gold coin price hike.

Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, who talked to reporters, briefed them on foreign currency and gold coin, auto and cellphone cases.

He added most of the arrested are in detention and 32 referred to the Tehran Public and Revolutionary Court.

After the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal in May, the rial has lost more than half its value and gold coin price has tripled.